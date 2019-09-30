Midfielder on target, goal and assist for youngster, striker helps club stay top - Hibs loan round-up

Eight of Hibs' youngsters out on loan were in action over the weekend, with mixed results. Here's how they got on...





Tommy Block played the full 90 minutes for Queen's Park against Edinburgh City in central midfield, and scored the Spiders' goal in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Mark Roberts' side haven't won in five but remain fourth in the League Two table - albeit just four points off bottom with Cove Rangers, Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath already pulling away from the rest of the pack.

Block now has two goals in eight appearances for Queen's Park.

In League One, Jamie Gullan made a second-half substitute appearance for Raith Rovers and helped the Stark's Park side to a 2-1 win over Forfar Athletic that cemented their spot at the summit of the table while in the Scottish Championship, Josh Campbell started for Arbroath in their 3-0 defeat at home to Ayr United, with Easter Road team-mate Ben Stirling replacing him for the final half hour.

Sean Mackie was an unused sub as Dundee drew 1-1 with Queen of the South at Palmerston Park on Friday night.

Hibs development squad midfielder Jack Hodge was also on target for Civil Service Strollers in their3-1 win over Edinburgh University at Peffermill. Ryan Shanley and Callum Yeats also started for Gary Jardine's men as they sit a point ahead of East Stirlingshire after their 3-0 win over Caledonian Braves.

Shanley smacked an effort off the bar in the first half and sent another effort just over while Hodge hit an effort wide as Strollers dominated the early proceedings. Shanley played a key role in the Christie Gillies Park side's opener, intercepting a hopeful pass and chipping the ball over the Uni defence to Cammy Muirhead, who finished with aplomb.

The University levelled matters with just their fifth goal of the campaign through Patrick Baird, but Strollers hit back in spectacular fashion through Hodge. Alieau Faye threaded the ball through to the former St Johnstone kid, who took a touch before rifling a low effort from around 25 yards beyond Uni 'keeper Kieran McDougall. Muirhead hit his second, and Strollers' third, for a comfortable win.

At Gala Fairydean Rovers, Dino Leddie and Yrick Gallantes played the full 90 minutes as the Borderers went down 3-0 to Kelty Hearts at New Central Park on Saturday.

Gregor Woods' Spartans side are in Scottish Cup replay action this evening against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.