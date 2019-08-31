Motherwell 3 - 0 Hibs: RECAP The Hibees succumb to a second Premiership defeat of the season

Hibs are in action at Fir Park this afternoon. Picture: SNS
Hibs are in action at Fir Park this afternoon. Picture: SNS
0
Have your say

Paul Heckingbottom's side are well beaten in North Lanarkshire as supporters vent their frustration in the direction of the manager.

Press F5 or refresh for live updates.