Neil Lennon insists his Celtic team were denied two 'clear' penalties against Hibs

Former Hibs boss Neil Lennon insists his Celtic side were denied two "clear" penalties against his old club.

The visitors appealed for two infringements in the second half of the 1-1 draw in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The first saw Ryan Christie go down under the attentions of Lewis Stevenson. Daryl Horgan then slid into Mortiz Bauer after the right-back had released a cross from the right.

A furious Lennon believed both should have been awarded by referee Kevin Clancy.

He told BT Sport: "I know we've dropped points and people will be saying 'oh it's Lennon', but we should've had two penalties.

"The one on Bauer is a clear penalty and the one on Ryan Christie is a clear penalty.

"We had a stonewall penalty against Kilmarnock last week denied us as well."