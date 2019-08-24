Nerves got the better of us admits Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has warned his players they'll have to learn to deal with the expectations of the Easter Road support after watching his side lose a last minute equaliser to St Johnstone.

The capital club looked on course for all three points after Flo Kamberi had put them ahead for a second time, Michael O'Halloran havijng cancelled out Adam Jackson's opener. But Jason Kerr nodded in a second for the Saints in the dying seconds of added-on time.

But, admitted Heckingbottom, his players had allowed the anxiety of the fans to get to them.He said: "We were trying to get the boys to relax but the stadium the whole stadium was anxious and that spread to the players. When they scored the first goal pressure releases a bit we make some passes and get the goal straight away. There was a real anxiousness that spread from the stand to the players. But when there is one goal in it you have to defend.

"From the ;ast kick of the game we concede and boys are in there as if we have been beaten. Have to put it in perspective cannot have the players feeling how they do at the minute. If they are not careful they will get carried away with that when we are a point closer to where we want to be.

"You have to get tougher and get used to it. Everyone wants to play at the top level but as you go up the scrutiny gets higher and higher. Whether it’s unfair or not. Scrutiny get s higher and as a player you have to deal with it."