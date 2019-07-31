Newcastle fans slammed by anti-racism campaigners over chanting during Hibs friendly

Have your say

Newcastle United supporters have been heavily criticised by Show Racism the Red Card for their behaviour during a recent friendly match with Hibs.

The contest took place on Tuesday evening with the visitors defeating Paul Heckingbottom's side 3-1 at Easter Road.

During the match, pro-Tommy Robinson songs could be heard being chanted from the away end.

In the aftermath of the game, SRtRC released a statement condemning the songs which backed the former English Defence League leader.

The campaign group’s chief executive Ged Grebby said: “Tommy Robinson is a far-right and anti-Islam activist, currently serving another prison sentence for contempt of court.

“He is a divisive figure and Newcastle United fans should have nothing to do with this ‘hate preacher’.

“We do not want to see the club linked to racist individuals like Tommy Robinson.

“We are sure NUFC will monitor the situation in the future and make it clear it wants no links with Robinson or any other far-right individuals.”

The visiting fans also sung about the IRA during the game, while renditions of 'Rule Britannia' were heard too.

