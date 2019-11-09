'Nice to have you back Hibs', 'Appoint Whittaker' - Hibs fans react to thumping win over St Johnstone and Harry Kewell speculation
Hibs fans were delighted and slightly taken aback by both the performance in the win over St Johnstone and Christian Doidge's hat-trick
@PeteDobosz: "Well played today at a ground we usually struggle on. Much better this week all round from the whole club by cutting ties with Heckingbottom, getting interviews out from those in charge, and putting on a performance today that renews optimism in some of the players"
@iannic70: "Very proud and so happy ,well done Hibernian and all the fantastic fans that travelled"
@HibsCentral: "Superb performance from the boys. Well done to Eddie, Grant & Whitts. Tactically spot on & set up brilliantly. Players actually knew their roles & it was evident. Special mention to Doidge who I thought was brilliant. Well deserved hattrick. Silenced critics, me included "
@jasond1988: "That's more like it Hibs, brilliant result. Let's kick on with the new manager in charge after international break!"
@davidjgilmour: "Nice to have you back Hibs. We've missed you."
@Scott28426193: "Massive well done to the lads today. Bottle, character and talent in abundance. Well deserved"
@MccailColl: "Appoint Stevie Whittaker
@TheGoldenHarp: "Doidge...... Football's a crazy game"
@JackMorrison94: "Rumour has it Hibs won the day cause Stevie Whittaker was playing dance tunes off his Nokia in the changing rooms before the game, just what I’ve heard x"
@GerFreedman: "Just about to get part knee replacement and go in to the op in good spirits with both Hibs and Leith winning today . Will be back on the bench for Xmas"
@Jax_Cochrane61: "I've always been so proud to be a Hibs supporter, but more so today as the players and coaches showed their worth to all the doubters. Courage, determination, skill, compassion and strong character are just a few words to describe how they performed today. Hold your heads high"
@Branflakes1875: "Start of something special hopefully"
@FraserRoss14: ""2 up front, and apparently we don't know anything!"
@HibsNews1875: "An absolutely terrific performance and result for the #Hibees!!!"
@GavCW90: "£350k = Money well spent"
@CK1875: "What just happened?"
@time4heroes91: "What a result for Hibs. First away win of the season. Christian Doidge scored a hat-trick and Scott Allan scored his 4th goal of the season. A massive win for the caretaker manager Eddie May. The Hibees are back."
Fans also had their say on news Harry Kewell was in attendance:
@roo_richy: "I’d take Kewell over Ross"
@hodgie2: "Why, we don't want him as manager"
@StevieBroon78: "Nothing against the guy, but he’s not the man for the job"
@Gazarm1980: "Wasted trip I hope"