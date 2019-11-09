'Nice to have you back Hibs', 'Appoint Whittaker' - Hibs fans react to thumping win over St Johnstone and Harry Kewell speculation

The Hibs fans were in fine voice in Perth. Picture: SNS

@PeteDobosz: "Well played today at a ground we usually struggle on. Much better this week all round from the whole club by cutting ties with Heckingbottom, getting interviews out from those in charge, and putting on a performance today that renews optimism in some of the players"

@iannic70: "Very proud and so happy ,well done Hibernian and all the fantastic fans that travelled"

@HibsCentral: "Superb performance from the boys. Well done to Eddie, Grant & Whitts. Tactically spot on & set up brilliantly. Players actually knew their roles & it was evident. Special mention to Doidge who I thought was brilliant. Well deserved hattrick. Silenced critics, me included "

@jasond1988: "That's more like it Hibs, brilliant result. Let's kick on with the new manager in charge after international break!"

@davidjgilmour: "Nice to have you back Hibs. We've missed you."

@Scott28426193: "Massive well done to the lads today. Bottle, character and talent in abundance. Well deserved"

@MccailColl: "Appoint Stevie Whittaker

@TheGoldenHarp: "Doidge...... Football's a crazy game"

@JackMorrison94: "Rumour has it Hibs won the day cause Stevie Whittaker was playing dance tunes off his Nokia in the changing rooms before the game, just what I’ve heard x"

@GerFreedman: "Just about to get part knee replacement and go in to the op in good spirits with both Hibs and Leith winning today . Will be back on the bench for Xmas"

@Jax_Cochrane61: "I've always been so proud to be a Hibs supporter, but more so today as the players and coaches showed their worth to all the doubters. Courage, determination, skill, compassion and strong character are just a few words to describe how they performed today. Hold your heads high"

@Branflakes1875: "Start of something special hopefully"

@FraserRoss14: ""2 up front, and apparently we don't know anything!"

@HibsNews1875: "An absolutely terrific performance and result for the #Hibees!!!"

@GavCW90: "£350k = Money well spent"

@CK1875: "What just happened?"

@time4heroes91: "What a result for Hibs. First away win of the season. Christian Doidge scored a hat-trick and Scott Allan scored his 4th goal of the season. A massive win for the caretaker manager Eddie May. The Hibees are back."

Fans also had their say on news Harry Kewell was in attendance:

@roo_richy: "I’d take Kewell over Ross"

@hodgie2: "Why, we don't want him as manager"

@StevieBroon78: "Nothing against the guy, but he’s not the man for the job"