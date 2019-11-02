'Not convinced this will be the Celtic procession many are expecting' - Journalists' predictions for Hibs v Celtic

Joe Newell and Scott Allan keep tabs on Celtic captain Scott Brown in the last meeting between the two teams

Mark Atkinson

Short and sweet, this one. Hibs will put up a reasonable fight, but because their defence is disorganised and their midfield is flimsy, they will lose by a couple of goals.

Odsonne Edouard will score, and so will probably James Forrest. Fans will continue to call for Paul Heckingbottom's head and, you never know, they might just get their wish. Prediction: Celtic win

Anthony Brown

I’’m not convinced this will be the Celtic procession many are expecting. For all that Hibs haven’t been winning games, they haven’t been losing either.

They have had positive moments in all of their matches over the past month and a bit, most notably in their home draw with Celtic.

If they are able to maintain their focus and intensity for the majority of the match, they are capable of at least giving Celtic a test. Prediction: Narrow Celtic win

Craig Fowler

It's apparently written in the law somewhere that Hibs have to draw every game at the moment.

Whether they race into a two-goal lead or fall behind by the same score, things just seem to even themselves out in the end.

If this trend were to continue at Hampden, regardless of the final result, the hardy Hibs fans making the trip throughout would see it as a worthwhile day out.

Unfortunately, fantasy fate aside, it doesn't seem all that likely this sequence of results is going to continue at the national stadium. Prediction: Celtic win

Neil McGlade

It's difficult to put up a case for anything other than a Celtic victory here so, I won't waste my time.

Three points from a possible nine against Hamilton, Ross County and Livingston isn't going to have Neil Lennon's men trembling with fear.

Hibs don't have in them to beat anyone at this moment in time, let alone Celtic. Prediction: Comfortable Celtic win.

Patrick McPartlin

I don't think I've backed a draw once in any of my six previous predictions involving Hibs, and we all know how those fixtures have panned out.

If Hibs can play at the same intensity they managed in the second 45 minutes against Livingston for the full 90 at Hampden, and Celtic put the brakes on with an eye on Lazio on Thursday, then you never know.

Paul Heckingbottom will have to reshuffle his defence with Ryan Porteous suspended while the return of Martin Boyle gives him a happy selection dilemma. Given it's the League Cup, and stranger things have happened, I'm going to go for all square after 90 minutes. Prediction: Draw, and Celtic to win in extra time

Joel Sked

There are strong Pat Fenlon vibes for Hibs going into Saturday's game. Wednesday's match against Livingston was different in the sense that Hibs came back from losing rather than dropping a lead.

But the same issues and fragilites were evident and seemed like a result which is prolonging the inevitable around Paul Heckingbottom rather than having a galvanising effect.

Fans fear the worst going to Hampden Park, facing Neil Lennon's league leaders.