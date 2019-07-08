Ofir Marciano set for Hibs reappearance as keepers battle for No.1 shirt

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom is expected to hand Ofir Marciano the gloves for Tuesday night’s final pre-season friendly against Carlisle United.

Marciano watched on from the stand on Saturday as Hibs defeated Dunfermline 3-1 at East End Park, with new arrival Chris Maxwell handed his first appearance between the sticks after making his season-long loan move from Preston North End.

Maxwell made a smart save from Gabby McGill in the second half to help Hibs to victory, but Marciano – who was given extra time off over the summer due to international commitments in June with Israel – will get his chance at Brunton Park as he and Maxwell battle for the No.1 spot.

Heckingbottom said: “He [Ofir] will be back in. We have to start getting him game time before the League Cup games.”