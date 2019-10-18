Ofir Marciano 'won't be forgotten' despite losing No.1 spot in Hibs team

Chris Maxwell (left) and Ofir Marciano take part in training at East Mains

After starting the season as Hibs’ No.1, Marciano has found himself on the bench following a run in which the Easter Road club lost 13 goals in just four Premiership games as Chris Maxwell was handed the gloves.

Marciano spoke of his situation while on international duty, playing in Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Austria and Latvia having re-established himself in Israel boss Andreas Herzog’s plans.

While insisting it was “business as usual” and that he’d “be professional until the end”, the 30-year-old appeared to cast doubt on his future in the capital by adding: “I have a contract for another year after this season, it’s impossible to know if I’ll leave.”

However, Heckingbottom made it clear it’s now up to Marciano to rise to the challenge of ousting Maxwell. He said: “Ofir is not playing so he’s not going to be happy. You don’t want any player happy if they’re not playing.

“Ofir is professional, he loves the club and he wants to be here. He wants to be in the team and we’ll back him and push him as hard as he can so that when he is called upon again he is ready to go, that’s all you can do.”

Heckingbottom raised a few eyebrows when he pitched Chris Maxwell into the first Edinburgh derby of the season, but the Yorkshireman said: “If you start worrying about what game it is to make a decision, then you’re doing it wrong. You have to take that out of it and if you believe something is right.

“Maxie has come in and done really well. Ofir can see that, but when you’re out the team you’re not forgotten in any way. It’s a time to show what you’re about. If a footballer wants to pay at the highest level he can, he has to overcome setbacks.