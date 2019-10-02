Oli Shaw brace helps Hibs development squad to win over Brentford B

Oli Shaw scored twice as Hibs' development squad earned an impressive 3-2 win over Brentford B at Easter Road this afternoon.

Lee Makel's side, who took to the field with Ofir Marciano and Joe Newell in the starting line-up, took the lead from the penalty spot after just four minutes.

Josh Campbell, currently on loan at Arbroath but with first-team experience at Hibs under his belt after appearing in a handful of Betfred Cup group matches, was felled in the box by Bees 'keeper Nathan Shepperd, with Shaw dispatching the spot-kick past the former Swansea City shot-stopper to give the Capital club the lead.

Shaw had another effort saved at the near post and was inches away from connecting with a Jamie Gullan cross before he grabbed his, and Hibs' second on 18 minutes.

Fraser Murray floated in a corner and Shaw nodded home from close-range to double the advantage.

Barely five minutes had passed before the Easter Road side went three up; Murray again doing well to cut the ball back for Campbell who finished with aplomb from the edge of the penalty area.

Brentford, managed by former Hearts and Aberdeen midfielder Neil MacFarlane, hauled themselves back into contention with a goal on the stroke of half-time.

Nick Tsaroulla was fouled at the back post with Jaden Brissett making no mistake from 12 yards to throw the Griffin Park side a lifeline going into the interval.

Brentford made two changes at half time, former Hibs kid Kane O'Connor and Tsaroulla making way for David Titov and Japhet Sery Larsen, and the visitors started strongly with Brissett seeing a cross deflected out for a corner before Jan Zamburek fired narrowly over.

Former AGH Aarhus youngster Gustav Mogensen further reduced Hibs' lead on 55 minutes, giving Marciano no chance with a powerful effort from inside the box after Brentford broke down the right side.

MacFarlane introduced Julien Carre and Arthur Read for Dru Yearwood and Jaakko Oksanen as he sought something from the game, but it was Carre who handed Hibs a great opportunity to increase their lead as he brought down Campbell on the edge of the box. However, Gullan’s powerful free kick whistled narrowly wide of Shepperd’s right-hand post.

The Londoners stepped up their efforts for a third and in a final throw of the dice, introduced Jonny Mitchell, Aubrel Koutsimouka and Joe Adams for Brissett, Mads Bech Sorensen and Mads Roerselv, and although Adams did well to win a free kick just outside the box as the clock ticked down, Hibs held on for victory in a closely-fought game.

Hibs are next in action against Hearts in the SPFL Reserve Cup at the Oriam on October 22 before hosting Celtic on November 5 and travelling to Aberdeen on November 26.

Hibs: Marciano; Block, Sadiki, Stirling, Doig; I Murray, Campbell, F Murray; Newell (Gallantes 85), Shaw, Gullan. Subs not used: Martin, Fairley, Shanley, Leddie, Bradley, Yeats.