'One I would have been proud of' - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard waxes lyrical about Scott Allan's assist

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said the pass from Scott Allan to set up Daryl Horgan for Hibs' goal was one he would have "been proud of myself".

READ MORE: Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom bemoans start to the match but admits red card 'changes the game'



The midfielder's vision and execution to dissect the home side's defence to allow the visitors to get back in the game briefly was one of very few bright spots on a dreary day for the Capital side at Ibrox as they fell to a resounding 6-1 defeat.

The assist from Allan earned special praise from Gerrard following the match.

A midfield lynch-pin in his heyday with Liverpool, it was a pass which fans of the Anfield side saw on a number of occasions.

"Hibs are a good team, they have got outstanding individual players," Gerrard said. "For their goal and the 10-15 minute period that look on top today I thought they played some nice stuff."

"Scott Allan's pass is magnificent, it is one I would have been proud of myself. I'd like to applaud the pass and the finish."

Gerrard paid respect to Hibs after a difficult afternoon.

He noted that they were unfortunate to face a team who were on the top of their game.

"I've got respect for Hibs and Paul Heckingbottom," he noted. "We've played against them twice prior to today and it's been a real challenge for us. Hibs are a good team but they met Rangers on a bad day today."