'One of the most influential players of the last decade' - Hibs fans and players pay tribute to Marvin Bartley

Marvin Bartley's popular among Hibs fans and players art Easter Road has been displayed in the outpouring of tributes following the announcement he will join Livingston.

@sparkymcnulty: "There’s something in my eye"

@paulmoncur: "Knew this was coming but absolutely gutted, knew exactly what it meant and will be a hard man to replace. Good luck @dothebartman1, a Hibs legend and will always be welcome at Easter Road"

@andy_shinnie: "@dothebartman1 great player and an even better guy off the pitch!! All the best at Livi big man"

@alexyermaduff: "Start him up front on Sunday please. He needs a Hibs goal."

@lyall_hibees: "All the best at Livy, 21.05.16 was “a time for heroes” you @dothebartman1 are certainly a hero. Helped get this club back where it belongs."

@Harry_McArthur: "Been a great player on and off the pitch throughout his entire tenure at the club. Sad to see him go but I feel a great move for him. Best of luck Marvin."

@PB6110: "You have endeared yourself to all Hibs fans Marv. Your selflessness on that famous Cup Final day was a prime example of what a fantastic team mate for Hibs you have been, both on and off the park. All the very best of health and happiness"

@djs62: "Noooooooooooooooooo........ there’s a Hibs player who cannot be underestimated what he has done for the club, on and off the pitch, his performances in big games in big moments are truly magnificent. Needs to be playing though. Best of luck mate"

@PendreichStuart: "Big man you go with all best wishes. Your commitment to the club in the last four years has been greatly appreciated by all. And of course you are part of the class of 2016 which has legendary status. Hibee for life."

@arnieloudon: "All I am saying is you better play and score, my life won't be complete unless I see you burst the net"

@HibeeJude: "Without a doubt one of the most influential players of the last decade. Would never have turned the tide in derbies without his help and he deserves all the success in the world"

@R11Loading: "Hibs legend without a shadow of a doubt. A massive part in the changing of this clubs mentality."

@lewisforfar: "What you trying to get me crying at work for!?"

@broonlar: "Great servant to the club and a model pro! Will always be a Hibs legend that I hope we’ll see back down Easter Road way again some day...all the best big man! GGTTH"

@ckeir85: "Well that’s my Thursday ruined! Marv a love you if you can run this city, Livi will be no problem for you big man"

@ngp67: "We have some boots to fill with you moving on.. all the best in the future you have been and always will be #hibsclass #GGTTH"

@Sauzee4: "Gutted. Replacing him on the pitch is one thing but can his character in the dressing room or at EM be replaced? Don’t think so. ABSOLUTE LEGEND."

@TheTrueScotsman: "Good luck big man. You’ve been a great favourite of the fans and your dedication and commitment are really respected. Hope you finally get the chance to smack a 30yd screamer on Saturday. It will probably hit the corner flag but we’ll cheer anyway!"

@dannybaxter1988: "All the best to him. His fight will be a big miss in the changing room. Plenty of young Hibs teams over the years have been shouting out for a player like him"

@RMTjay: "One of my favourite hibs players. Fond memories of the Bartman making those crucial tackles and moves just when you thought the game was gonna get away from us. Thanks for the memories. Have a good one."

@thebarneymcgrew: "Play for the badge on the front and we’ll remember the name on the back - and you certainly did that. Massive part of the resurgence of the club mate, good luck at Livi"

Tommy Robertson: "Not many players leave Hibernian with so many good wishes from fans because everyone knows he was a winner who loved being part of Hibs Family. Enjoy life Marvin & Thanks #GGTTH"

Gordon Combe: "What a player. Would never have been out my team. An absolute rock in the centre of the park. Thanks for everything Marvin. You will always be welcome at Easter Road."

Brenda MacBeth: "OMG haven’t felt this sad since John McGinn left!!!"

Brian Dempster: "He's been a great servant to the club but time catches up with us all. Time for Heckingbottom to bring in a new younger enforcer, to serve us just as well as Marvin did."

Christopher Black: "Gutted. Best holding midfielder we have had since Matty Jack imo. Doesn't get all the credit he deserves"