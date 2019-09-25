Paul Heckingbottom drops key Hibs men as he makes changes for Kilmarnock clash

Paul Heckingbottom has benched Scott Allan and Florian Kamberi for Hibs’ Betfred Cup tie against Kilmarnock, while defender Jason Naismith has dropped out of the match day squad entirely.

Tom James has been handed his first start since the opening day of the season while Glenn Middleton comes in for Allan and Christian Doidge starts in place of Kamberi.

Chris Maxwell retains his place in goals after being handed a surprise start in the Edinburgh derby while Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson continue in defence.

There’s an unchanged midfield trio of Melker Hallberg, derby goal scorer Stevie Mallan and Josh Vela while Daryl Horgan also retains his place in the starting XI.

However, there is no place in the squad for Fraser Murray, with Ofir Marciano, Joe Newell, Adam Jackson, Oli Shaw and Steven Whittaker joining Allan and Kamberi on the subs bench.

Heckingbottom was asked about Murray at yesterday's press conference, telling reporters: "He'll be in the squad tomorrow.

"He's been in the squads [for the last two games], he's just not made the bench through personnel and boys that we've had to put on the bench to cover certain positions.

"So yeah, he'll be in the squad, as he was for the last two games."