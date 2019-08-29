Paul Heckingbottom gives update on Ryan Porteous after David Gray injury news

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has given an update on the fitness of Ryan Porteous after club captain David Gray was ruled out for around 12 weeks.

The right-back has been diagnosed with medial ligament damage after coming off worse in a collision with St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser on Saturday.

Gray had missed the start of the season with a knee injury and he joins Tom James and Darren McGregor on the sidelines, with Porteous still to make his comeback from a long-term knee problem.

The Scotland Under-21 defender was on the bench during Saturday's draw at Easter Road but is unlikely to come back in for this weekend's trip to Motherwell.

Heckingbottom said: "Ryan has just missed pre-season so he is medically fit, but physically fit and up to match speed? No, but he will be a while because he has been out for some time.

"Even when we do put Ryan in he won't be at the level he was at before he got injured so he will have to catch up when playing games.

"But he will be fine, he is looking good."

The 20-year-old made an appearance against Newcastle in last month's friendly, as well as playing, and scoring, in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup loss to Elgin City at Easter Road.

He had been scheduled to play against Tranent Juniors in the friendly match earlier this month but was left out of the squad.

Speaking about Gray's lay-off, the Hibs head coach added: "It's the same knee but a new injury [for Gray]. As Scott's gone to challenge he has sort of pushed him over and fallen into David's knee.

"It's just one of those freakish things, he has just got over one thing and then another one on top of it.

"We feel for him and it's not ideal for us in terms of a position we are light in but we just have to get on with it.

"Last season when we came in we were really light at the back, we had a spell when Darren and Paul [Hanlon] were the only centre-backs available for selection.

"So we have had it before and we will get through it. The problem we have had is that David missed pre-season, Lewis [Stevenson] missed pre-season and we have had to throw them back in. Darren is out as well, but we have Ryan coming back who is progressing well.

"So if we can get through the international break and certainly get Ryan and Tom back for selection, we will be pleased."