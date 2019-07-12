Paul Heckingbottom has his say on Hibs' pursuit of Funso Ojo

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is remaining philosophical on the Funso Ojo transfer situation, with the Scunthorpe midfielder weighing up offers from both the Easter Road outfit and Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Both Hibs and the Dons had bids believed to be around the £125,000 mark accepted by the Iron for Ojo. The 27-year-old Belgian is a defensive midfielder, an area both Hibs and Aberdeen want to strengthen.

Hibs thought they had tied up a deal for Ojo some weeks ago, but a dispute over the player's relegation release clause scuppered the deal.

However, the situation has changed, with Derek McInnes' side also joining the chase for the ex-Willem II and PSV man.

Ojo will decide in the coming hours where his future lies - the Dons are understood to have made the player a strong financial offer - but Heckingbottom is staying relaxed.

"We went to try and get him earlier in the season, but there were complications," Heckingbottom said in his broadcast press conference ahead of Saturday's Betfred Cup tie at Stirling Albion.

"And then there was an opportunity again to get the deal going, so we've spoken again, made an offer that has been accepted, spoke to the player, so we're really happy where it sits.

"I'm really happy with the pitch we've done and how we've done it, because there's more than just the financial package to signing a player.

"We want players to come here for the right reasons, in terms of sharing the same goals as us, same aspirations, same values, because if we don't do that we are putting an outsider into the dressing-room.

"If we get him, fantastic, as he wants to be part of what we are doing, if we don't, good luck to him."