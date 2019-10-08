Paul Heckingbottom: Hibs now know they have nothing to fear in this league

Hibs now know they have nothing to fear having gone “toe to toe” with three teams who finished above them last season and emerging unbeaten, according to head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

Although the Easter Road side are still without a league win since the opening day of the season, Heckingbottom has watched them put together a strong run ahead of the latest international break.

After clinching a Betfred Cup semi-final place in a penalty shoot-out against Kilmarnock, Hibs have drawn with Celtic and Aberdeen – although Heckingbottom admitted he couldn’t hide his frustration at having not left Pittodrie at the weekend with a three or four-goal victory.

“We’ve played three teams that finished above us last year,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ve gone toe-to-toe with them all, two away from home and the champions at home. We know we have nothing to fear in this league, the players can see that.

“But in terms of a points return we have not got what we need, what we deserved. That’s something we have to keep focusing on because until we get over the line and keep churning out those three points, we are not going to get to the top end of the table.”