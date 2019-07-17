Paul Heckingbottom: It’s important Hibs learn their lessons

Paul Heckingbottom hopes his players have learned their lesson after Hibs’ Betfred Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start as they were held to a draw by League Two part-timers Stirling Albion.

The Easter Road side, however, minimised the damage by winning the bonus point offered by a penalty shoot-out decider, but were criticised by their head coach for their profligacy in front of goal, something he doesn’t want to see in the upcoming games against Alloa Athletic, Arbroath and Elgin City,

Adamant Hibs “should have had it won by half-time”, Heckingbottom added: “But we did not and whenever that’s the case you know things can go against you. They scored with their first shot on target and they only had two all game.

“It show that if you are not clinical at one end, you can pay the price.”

Heckingbottom had detected a similar problem in Hibs three pre-season matches against Arbroath, Dunfermline and Carlisle, happy enough to have seen his side claim nine goals in those games but also left bemoaning the goal scoring opportunities scorned.

Those misses counted for little given they were only “friendly” encounters but, said the former Barnsley and Leeds United manager, such a lack of ruthlessness can prove costly when it comes to competitive fixtures.

He said: “When you are only one in front it makes the game really difficult, the opposition always has a chance, particularly in the cup. Teams are going to do everything to score goals in competitive games. It’s important you learn your lessons.

“We hope not, but the bonus point could prove vital for us.”