Paul Heckingbottom – My Hibs did so well to be in European hunt for so long

Paul Heckingbottom has claimed his players should not look on missing out on a potential Europa League place as a failure, insisting they have come a long way since he took over as head coach.

Heckingbottom suffered his first defeat in 11 Premiership matches as Jermain Defoe’s goal clinched victory for Rangers, the game ending in controversy as Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor was sent off for kicking Hibs striker Marc McNulty.

It was a result which puts both Kilmarnock and Aberdeen out of reach of the Easter Road outfit but, having taken over when the Capital club were sitting in eighth place, Heckingbottom believes his players have come a long way in a short space of time, clinching a top-six finish with a game to spare and remaining in the hunt for Europe until this stage of the season.

Admitting it was “always going to be a big ask” given the situation he had inherited, the former Barnsley and Leeds United boss conceded drawing last week’s Edinburgh derby with Hearts had been damaging, particularly with matches against both Killie and the Dons to come.

He said: “It’s disappointing but I said to the players they have done well to take it this far. We have been speaking about it a bit lately but when I came in no-one was speaking about it.

“It was being hopeful of getting top six, we did that with a game to spare and then kept in the hunt. It was always going to be a big ask. Last week was a big one, if we had those two points it would have been more in our own hands and we could have taken it right down to the wire with a big win next week [at Kilmarnock].

“That’s the disappointment, but looking at the bigger picture I’ve been really pleased with the progression, really pleased with what the players have been doing and I think they should be as well.

“I don’t want them to think that it’s been a failure. We are pleased, they have come a long away.

“We want more of that, coming to big clubs, clubs who are above us in the league and take them on and try to win games. That’s going to be our approach.”

In an explosive ending to the match, McGregor was shown a straight red card for kicking Hibs striker Marc McNulty, an action his manager Steven Gerrard labelled as “a moment of madness”.

Gerrard did not defend McGregor, claiming that instead of talking about his team picking up three points having not played well, he was being forced to discuss such an incident, one which will cost him his “magnificent” goalkeeper for this weekend’s final Old Firm clash.

McNulty, however, claimed what had happened was “one of those things,” the on-loan hitman stood in front McGregor to be “a bit of a nuisance” as the goalkeeper attempted a clearance.

He said: “There was obviously a coming together between the two of us. I turned away and jogged on and the referee pulled it back. For me, the most surprising thing was that I was penalised in it all and given a booking. I do that every week, just standing in front of the keeper and making a nuisance of myself. All strikers do that to keepers.

“I never actually touched him or touched the ball. I said to the ref: ‘What have I actually done wrong?’ The ref told me that I had stuck my leg out, but I didn’t. So it was surprising that he ended up booking me for it.

“There was a wee bit of contact when he (McGregor) kicked out. But I didn’t moan about it or anything. You just get up and get on with it. I didn’t read too much into it. But, obviously, the ref or the linesman have spotted it and decided to send him off.

“There wasn’t any kind of niggle between us previously. He’s kicked the ball up the park, followed through with a kick – and only he’ll know whether he meant it or not. You would need to ask him whether he meant it. I just got up and got on with it at the time.”