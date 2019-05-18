Paul Heckingbottom reveals Hibs are doing all they can to keep Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga

Paul Heckingbottom has assured Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga that Hibs are doing all they can to ensure they’ll be back at Easter Road next season.

Both striker McNulty and midfielder Omeonga arrived in Edinburgh on loan in January but are due to return to Reading and Serie A outfit Genoa respectively following the final match of the season tomorrow.

However, Heckingbottom revealed that talks aimed at having them return after the summer have been ongoing although nothing has yet been resolved. A complicating factor for Belgian Under-21 internationalist Omeonga is that Genoa have been put up for sale by their owenrrs, leading Heckingbottom to say: “You very rarely get a straightforward transfer.

“There are lots of people involved. On the continent there are different structures but everyone on both sides is committed to trying to get it done. If it is possible, we will have a real good go at it.

“McNulty, similar again. I’ve just had a chat with him to put his mind at rest that we are doing all we can. We’re also having an honest chat with him and saying, if it becomes too big for us, I will let him know.

“Likewise, if it goes down the pecking order because money-wise he knows he is getting better money elsewhere, that could be crucial as well.

“From a football point of view, and where he wants to be and play, he is more than happy.”

Conceding other clubs may be now interested in the pair given their performances for Hibs, Heckingbottom insisted if that proved to be the case then it was something the club could use to attract others.

He said: “It’s not always a negative. I’ve had it before and experienced it. You can feel frustrated, but say we don’t get those players – they have been good for us and we have been good for them.

“So we need to advertise how good we are at developing players and try to get the best possible loan for the next season. If there is a loan out there that really fits into our 11 and we think he can improve our team, we will take him regardless of whether we can possibly keep him [long term] or not.”

Heckingbottom admitted, though, that there could come a point when he can’t wait any longer on McNulty or Omeonga. He said: “There are comings and goings at our end as well, which frees things up.

“There are lots of things that might keep things boiling and bubbling along, but the sooner you can get things done the better.”