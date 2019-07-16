Paul Heckingbottom urges ‘competitive’ Josh Campbell to seize Hibs chance

Paul Heckingbottom has urged Hibs kid Josh Campbell to make the most of the opportunity presented to him as the Easter Road head coach continues to look to strengthen his midfield.

The 19-year-old made his competitive debut against Stirling Albion as Heckingbottom was forced to admit defeat in his bid to sign Funso Ojo, the Scunthorpe United player later confirmed as having joined Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

And while the Hibs boss now has other targets in mind, he’s insisted Campbell, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Airdrie, will be given the chance to keep impressing.

Heckingbottom said: “Josh is doing well, he’s a competitive player. The one criticism I had against Stirling was that while there were lots of good things, with the ball, creating chances, tactically, was how competitive we were.

“We were still a little bit pre-season making tackles, tracking the runners, so it gave him a head start on some players who maybe have to work a little bit harder in that area of their game.

“We need to strengthen in that area, but while we are it’s an opportunity for people like Josh to show what they are about and get some experience.”