Paul Heckingbottom's Hibs career in stats: win percentage, goals for, goals against and derby record

Hibs currently sit just one point off the bottom of the table, winning just one of their first 11 league games.

The Easter Road club were then knocked out of the Scottish League Cup in unceremonious fashion falling 5-2 to a rampant Celtic side.

After an initially promising start to his Hibs career, Paul Heckingbottom's stint has come to a shuddering halt.

Paul Heckingbottom took charge of Hibs in February 2019 (Getty Images)

So where did it all go wrong for the Yorkshireman?

We took a look at his stats as Hibs manager.

Win percentage

The former Leeds United manager's win percentage for his total time in charge was a respectable 43.48%.

By comparison Scottish League Cup winning manager John Collins' win percentage was slightly less at 42.59% and previous incumbent Neil Lennon's was marginally higher at 47.97%.

When comparing his win percentage from last season to this eason it becomes more evident just how pitiful the team's form has been this season.

This season in all competitions he has won 33.3% of his fixtures. Focus solely on the league and that whittles down to a pitiful 9.1%.

Last season his record in all competitions was a far more impressive 46.1%.

Goals for and against

In the league Hibs have averaged just over a goal a game in the league since Heckingbottom took charge, scoring 28 in 24 fixtures.

Last season Heckingbottom's men bagged 16 goals in 13 games, while this season they've managed 12 in 11 - not great, not terrible.

It's when you observe Hibs' defensive record that their vulnerabilities are exposed, however.

During the 18/19 league season Hibs conceded 11 in 13 under their recently departed boss. This season they've conceded, on average, two goals a game, allowing 22 goals in 11 fixtures.

In all competitions, including the Betfred Cup group stage Hibs scored 48 and conceded 47.

Record against Hearts

Hibs and Hearts managers are so often judged on their derby record and the 42-year-old's record in Edinburgh derbys was solid if unspectacular.

He faced the Jambos on three occasions, winning one, drawing one and losing another.

His first Edinburgh derby was impressive and saw him end Hibs' six year wait for a win at Tynecastle.

The loss came in the most recent Edinburgh derby against a Hearts side who have also suffered an ugly start to the season

Record against the Old Firm

Against the league's current top two Paul heckingbottom has failed to pick up a victory.

In four fixtures versus Celtic he claimed two draws and suffered two losses.

When up against Rangers his Hibs side lost twice and drew once.

The most recent defeat to Rangers was a 6-1 humbling at Ibrox and for many fans spelled the beginning of the end for the Englishman.

It's worth keeping in mind that he inherited a Hibs side who hadn't lost to Rangers for four fixtures and who had convincingly beaten Celtic 2-0 months prior to Neil Lennon's departure.

Players signed

Paul Heckingbottom was in charge for just one transfer window, but it was a busy one.

During the Summer transfer window he recruited ten players in total including Christian Doidge from Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee and Josh Vela from Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer.

Full list of players recruited: Scott Allan, Christian Doidge, Joe Newell, Tom James, Josh Vela, Glenn Middleton, Adam Jackson, Melker Hallberg, Chris Maxwell, Jason Naismith.

Players departed

Nine players left the club, meanwhile.

Mark McNulty, Sephane Omeonga, Adam Bogdan and Gael Bigirimana all returned to their parent clubs following loan spells while Marvin Bartley, Mark Milligan, Miguel Nelom and Lewis Allan all departed on free transfers. Jonathan Spector retired from football.

Biggest victory

Hibs' biggest victory under Paul Heckingbottom came against Arbroath in the group stage of this year's Betfred Cup.

The Green and Whites ran out 3-0 victors over Arbroath.

Biggest defeat

Heckingbottom's biggest loss came against Rangers in the league this season.

Steven Gerrard's men ran out 6-1 victors - a scoreline which, if anything, was kind on Hibs.

Scottish Cup record

Paul Heckingbottom took charge of just one Scottish Cup fixture, a quarter-final against Celtic which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Scottish League Cup record

Arguably the manager's biggest success came in the Betfred Cup, leading Hibs to the semi-finals of the third biggest trophy in Scottish football.