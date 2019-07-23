'Really enjoyed that. Night and day compared to Saturday' Hibs fans react to the 3-0 win over Arbroath

Paul Heckingbottom's men have come under the microscope for some mediocre performances in this season's Betfred Cup but it was positivity all round after a win over the Championship side.

@mattreid10_: “More like it hibs. Onto Elgin Friday night.”

@BeniceGjb: “Looking like it's starting to come together... Well done the Hibs.”

@BenCowan11: “This is what happens when Scott Allan starts.”

Robbo27: “All new signings were excellent tonight. Really impressed with James at right back and Jackson at centre half. The balance of the team was much better tonight with Mackie and James as full backs. Vela looks a real find. Very mobile and demanded the ball all time. Will only get better as he gets match fit.”

Pilrig_Sauzee: “Given lack of action, easy to overlook the new keeper, but he was shouting at the back 4 and getting them to move up, and generally moving things along quickly when required. This is good competition at the back.”

GreenNWhiteArmy: “Ideal. Well done Hibs. Was worried at the trend appearing across all social media platforms lately laying in to the players and management. Criticism in some regard might have been warranted but there just seemed to be a very vocal minority really hammering some, particularly the manager and 1 or 2 players.”

Lucy Brown: “Well done Hibs! That midfield/front line looked like it can go places.”

PH91: “I would have binned Mallan 9 months ago but he has improved his game massively under hecky. He was the best player on the park for me tonight, his long passing was superb.”

ShadesLongThrow: “Really enjoyed that. Night and day compared to Saturday and good performances from the new boys.”

90+2: “Perfect. Goals too. Win cosily on Friday and it’s seeded next round too.”