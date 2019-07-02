RECAP: Hibs announce new owner as Ronald Gordon buys out Sir Tom Farmer

0
Have your say

There will be a major announcement from Easter Road at 11am on Tuesday morning amid reports of an Edinburgh-born, US businessman investing a significant seven-figure sum in Hibs.

Hit F5 to keep refreshing the page for the latest news from Leith.

Easter Road Stadium, Leith.

Easter Road Stadium, Leith.