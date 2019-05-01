Release date revealed for Hearts and Hibs 2019/20 Premiership fixtures

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have announced the date for the season 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures release.

The matches involving Hearts, Hibs and ten other Premiership clubs will be revealed on Friday, June 21, with the first games scheduled for the weekend of August 3/4.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We know that the release of the fixtures is an important date in the diary for football fans across the country and we look forward to an exciting 2019/20 campaign. There is still plenty to play for this season, with the conclusion of the league programme and the drama and tension of the play-offs.”

Hearts opened their league campaign this season away to Hamilton, while Hibs hosted Motherwell.

The Betfred Cup group stages begin on the weekend of July 13/14. A date for the draw has not been set.