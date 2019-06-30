Reports claim Hibs in line to receive incredible windfall from sale of John McGinn to Manchester United

Hibs could be set to receive a massive windfall from the sale of John McGinn to Manchester United, according to the The Sun.

READ MORE - Scott Allan: I was victim of Hibs v Celtic war

It is claimed the English Premier League giants are preparing an incredible £50 million bid for the Aston Villa midfielder.

Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn.

If so, Hibs would receive a substantial seven-figure fee on account of the sell-on clause inserted into the deal when the player moved to the Midlands for £2.75 million last summer.

If the deal goes through, McGinn would become the most expensive ever Scottish football by some distance, smashing the previous record held by Oliver Burke for the £13 million sale that took him from RB Leipzig to West Brom.

The former Easter Road favourite had a terrific debut season at Villa Park, helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League including scoring what proved to be the winning goal in the playoff final.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on the 24-year-old to add some energy to his midfield for next season.

Regardless of whether the deal goes through, it looks set to be a winning summer for McGinn with Villa poised to offer the player a new-and-improved contract.