Reports claim Rangers are trying to sign former Hibs midfielder on permanent deal

Rangers are looking to sign former Hibs winger Brandon Barker, according to a reporter from the Daily Mail.

READ MORE - The Hearts and Hibs players that could interest English clubs on their transfer-deadline day

Jack Gaughan tweeted that the deal is on the verge of completion and is likely to be a free transfer.

Former Hibs winger Brandon Barker.

The 22-year-old was previously linked with a move to the Ibrox club last summer but no deal transpired.

Rangers added a number of options in the wide areas this summer, with new boys Sheyi Ojo, Greg Stewart, Jake Hastie and Jordan Jones all capable of playing on the flank.

But with Daniel Candeias having left and Glenn Middleton expected to depart on loan - possibly to Hibs - Steven Gerrard is still keen on bolstering the area.

Barker impressed during a loan spell at Easter Road in the 2017/18 season, playing 27 times for Neil Lennon's side.

READ MORE - Rangers turn down £10m bid for Ibrox star, Celtic set to lose two stars on deadline day, ex-Rangers striker to return to SPFL, Hearts eye two signings, Stevie May latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

