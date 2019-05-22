Revealed: The 200 Hibs players Lewis Stevenson has played alongside

Since making his Hibs debut as a teenager in a Scottish League Cup match against Ayr United in 2005, Lewis Stevenson has played under every Easter Road boss and is closing in on 500 appearances for the Capital club.

The 31-year-old, capped once for Scotland, has also played alongside 200 different players in green and white - we've listed every single player to have shared a pitch in a competitive clash with the long-serving Hibs full-back:

Simon Brown, Gary Caldwell, Chris Hogg, Humphrey Rudge, Guillaume Beuzelin, Ivan Sproule, Stephen Glass, Steven Fletcher, Sam Morrow, Derek Riordan, Dean Shiels, Kevin McDonald, Amadou Konte, Rob Jones, Michael Stewart, Chris Killen, Abdessalam Benjelloun, Paul Dalglish, Kevin Thomson, Andy McNeil, Kevin McCann, Shelton Martis, Steven Whittaker, Scott Brown, Ross Campbell, David Murphy, Jay Shields, Sean Lynch, Merouane Zemmama, Thomas Sowunmi, Ross Chisholm, Dermot McCaffrey, Damon Gray, Yves Ma-Kalambay, Brian Kerr, Clayton Donaldson, Alan O’Brien, Filipe Morais, Thierry Gathuessi, Torben Joneleit, Darren McCormack, Mickael Antoine-Curier, Patrick Noubissié, Martin Canning , John Rankin, Colin Nish, Abderraouf Zarabi , David van Zanten, Paul Hanlon, Ian Murray, Joe Keenan, Steve Pinau, David Grof, Sol Bamba, Fabian Yantorno, Steven Thicot, Jonatan Johansson, Grzegorz Szamotulski, Denes Rosa, Graham Stack, Kevin McBride, Patrick Cregg, Anthony Stokes, Kurtis Byrne, David Wotherspoon, Liam Miller, Danny Galbraith, Graham Smith, Alan Gow, Mark Brown, Michael Hart, Edwin de Graaf, Francis Dickoh, Valdas Trakys, Jonathan Grounds, David Stephens, Darryl Duffy, Richie Towell, Callum Booth, Martin Scott, Victor Palsson, Akpo Sodje, Matt Thornhill, Ricardo Vaz Te, Jakub Divis, Scott Taggart, Lewis Horner, Danny Handling, Sean O’Hanlon, Garry O’Connor, David Crawford, Junior Agogo, Isaiah Osbourne, Phil Airey, Leigh Griffiths, Ross Caldwell, Eoin Doyle, George Francomb, James McPake, Tom Soares, Sam Stanton, Matt Doherty, Pa Kujabi, Roy O’Donovan, Jorge Claros, Ben Williams, Tim Clancy, Paul Cairney, Alan Maybury, Gary Deegan, Ryan McGivern, Tom Taiwo, Shefki Kuqi, Scott Robertson, Matt Done, Alex Harris, Jordon Forster, Sean Murdoch, Dean Horribine, Liam Craig, Owain Tudur-Jones, Rowan Vine, Fraser Mullen, Michael Nelson, James Collins, Paul Heffernan, Abdellah Zoubir , Jason Cummings, Duncan Watmore, Danny Haynes, Daniel Boateng, Mark Oxley, David Gray, Farid El Alagui, Scott Allan, Matty Kennedy, Liam Fontaine, Dylan McGeouch, Dominique Malonga, Jake Sinclair, Kleton Perntreou, Martin Boyle, Franck Dja Djédjé, Keith Watson, Scott Martin, Fraser Fyvie, Conner Duthie, Lewis Allan, Marvin Bartley, Oli Shaw, Jordan Sinclair, John McGinn, Danny Carmichael, Liam Henderson, James Keatings, Darren McGregor, Islam Feruz, Henri Anier, Chris Dagnall, Niklas Gunnarsson, Otso Virtanen, Conrad Logan, Grant Holt, Ross Laidlaw, Andrew Shinnie, Brian Graham, Ofir Marciano, Neil Eardley, Kris Commons, Chris Humphrey, Callum Crane, Efe Ambrose, Brian McLean, Fraser Murray, Ryan Porteous, Simon Murray, Sean Mackie, Danny Swanson, Vykintas Slivka, Deivydas Matulevicius, Brandon Barker, Jamie Maclaren, Florian Kamberi, Faycal Rherras, Cammy Bell, Adam Bogdan, Stevie Mallan, Jamie Gullan, Emerson Hyndman, Daryl Horgan, Thomas Agyepong, Mark Milligan, Miquel Nelom, Charalampos Mavrias, Gael Bigirimana, Marc McNulty, Ryan Gauld, Darnell Johnson, Stephane Omeonga, Jonathan Spector.