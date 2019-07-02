Rod Petrie looks forward to welcoming Hibs to Hampden after stepping down as chairman

Rod Petrie has stepped down from his role as chairman of Hibs following a takeover of the Easter Road club.

Rod Petrie has left Hibs along with owner Sir Tom Farmer (left).

Sir Tom Farmer agreed to sell his majority shareholding to US businessman Ronald Gordon with both Farmer and Petrie ending their long association with the club as a result.

Petrie first joined the board of directors at Easter Road in 1994 and became chairman seven years later.

Under his stewardship, the supporters have experienced the highs of winning both the League Cup and the Scottish Cup, but also experienced lows with two relegations in that time period.

The 63-year-old will now focus solely on his role as chairman of the Scottish Football Association, a position he took on earlier this year.

He says he looks forward to welcoming Hibs to the national stadium in future.

He said: "I stood down as chairman yesterday and stood down from the board of directors after 22 years.

"As you know, I will not be lost to football. As president of the Scottish FA I look forward to welcoming Ron and his team to Hampden just as soon as their sporting success gets them there."

In a pre-prepared statement he also added: "In agreeing to this transition, Sir Tom and Ron have put the football club first and everyone should recognise and applaud that.

"The legacy of Sir Tom's tenure is not just the club's infrastructure - our magnificent stadium and training centre - but also the imperative that the club should live within its means to ensure its stability and well-being.

"During that time, the club reached nine cup finals, won the League Cup twice and the long-awaited Scottish Cup in 2016. There were also 10 campaigns in Europe."

