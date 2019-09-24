'Ron Gordon has to get involved' - Irvine Welsh urges Hibs owner to take action and says club 'needs to make some decisions'

Writer and Hibs fan Irvine Welsh has urged new owner Ron Gordon to "get involved" after the Capital club fell to a third straight defeat at the weekend.

Welsh wasn't in attendance at the Edinburgh derby against Hearts on Sunday, which the Easter Road side lost 2-1 after taking the lead, and explained his reasons for not going.

"I've been to some of the games this season and I've not been impressed with what I've been seeing.

"A lot of people won't be back until there's an improvement in the side. I can't really see how it's going to happen under the current regime. There seems to be no fight in the team at all."

The Trainspotting author joked that he had been "arguing with Hearts-supporting friends about the worst team in Scotland", adding: "I think I've been proven right that Hibs are actually the worst team in Scotland at the moment."

US-based businessman Ron Gordon took control of the club in July, and Welsh has urged the chairman to "get involved".

"He has to get involved or I think [chief executive] Leeann Dempster has to be more pro-active about what's happening, because you're not going to sell any season tickets next year with this kind of regime - and then the club's finances get hit and it goes into a spiral of decline again," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I think they need to make some decisions. The season can still be salvaged if you get somebody that can motivate these players and make them perform at a higher level.

On a related note, former Celtic and Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas believes Hibs should replace Paul Heckingbottom with former boss Alan Stubbs, who led the side to Scottish Cup glory in 2016.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Nicholas said: "If I was in the Easter Road boardroom I would be looking at change.

"Who was the last manager to deliver a trophy for them? Alan Stubbs. He stepped down after winning the Scottish Cup in 2016 because he wanted to be closer to home.

"Admittedly, he had a nightmare at St Mirren last year but he knows how Hibs work and how to bring success there. I don't think it is a difficult decision."