Ron Gordon's message for Hibs fans as he opens up on his first week as club's new owner

Ron Gordon has told Hibs fans he has fallen in love with the club since taking the reins from Sir Tom Farmer.







In a wide-ranging interview with Hibs TV, the new majority shareholder discussed his first full week at the helm of the Capital club which included a rendition of Sunshine on Leith, meeting Andy Murray, chatting to head coach Paul Heckingbottom and the players at East Mains, culminating in his attendance at the Betfred Cup opener against Stirling Albion at Forthbank this afternoon.

The Peru-born businessman - who revealed he spent an entire weekend listening to The Proclaimers as he looked to get involved with the club - told Hibs TV: "It's been a great, very busy week - lots of very full days starting early in the morning and ending late.

"It's my responsibility to really understand the workings of the club, meet everyone that's part of the team. Hopefully from that we'll get some new ideas and initiatives that will help the club improve."

Gordon also met with the Hibernian Community Foundation, and stressed the importance of the community aspect of the club.

He said: "The Hibernian Community Foundation received me with a choir, they did a beautiful rendition of Sunshine on Leith... I know the lyrics because as I was looking at a possible transaction with Hibs, I spent a whole weekend listening to the Proclaimers and then I had a chance to meet Charlie [Reid] this week, which was fantastic.

"I love their music and Sunshine on Leith is a wonderful anthem for Hibs.

"There's a lot of wonderful community work that Hibs is associated with, and is a part of and is a catalyst for, and I think it really gives our club a lot more meaning.

"I've had a couple of meetings with supporters groups and it was wonderful for me to see the love and the passion, and how people are so invested in our club.

"Hopefully I convinced them of my commitment to the club and its future, and I hope I'll be having a lot of dialogue with supporters over the years.

"I'm going to try and be here as often as I can - maybe spending ten days at a time in Edinburgh or in Scotland - because I'll go to away games too. I'll maybe come for a weekend, catch the game, work during the week, catch the following weekend's game and then head back home."

Gordon said he had enjoyed gaining an insight into the football side of things after talking to Heckingbottom and the coaching staff, as well as the players.

"It was great to meet with the players, look at how they train and have a chance to talk to Paul," he said.

"I love the game, and seeing the boys and how they work, getting ready for a season that we all hope is going to be terrific.

"Reflecting on my conversations with the football staff, I think there's a lot of optimism that we have a very, very strong squad. I'm looking forward to being at Stirling and supporting the team."

Directly addressing the Hibs supporters, Gordon reaffirmed his love for the club, adding: "I want the fans to know that I'm entirely committed to Hibs.

"I started falling in love with the club when I started looking at it and now that I've been here and had a chance to spend some time here, I am very, very excited.

"I very much love this club. It's a fantastic club, it's got some great possibilities and I'm very fortunate to be able to be a part of that."