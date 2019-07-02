Ronald Gordon: All you need to know about the new Hibs owner

Ronald Gordon has been named the new owner of Hibs, taking the reins from Sir Tom Farmer and Rod Petrie. Here's all you need to know about the club's new Executive Chairman...







Born in the Peruvian capital Lima in the late 1950s, Gordon was raised in Australia, attending school in Sydney, before emigrating to the United States with his family during his mid-teens, settling in northern Virginia on the eastern seaboard.

He studied at Syracuse University in New York, graduating with a BA degree in International Relations, with a minor in Economics.

In 1984, he formed the Arlington-based ZGS Communications firm with business partner Eduardo Zavala, aimed at producing music and sports magazine shows for Spanish-language TV stations.

ZGS, now worth tens of millions of dollars, focuses on television, radio and the internet and now owns and operates 13 Spanish-language TV stations - the largest group of independent stations affiliated with the Telemundo TV network.

In May 2006, Gordon helped establish the John Marshall Community Bank in northern Virginia, with a view to assisting Latino business people to overcome issues in raising capital.

Speaking to the Washington Post in 2009, Gordon said: "We're very promotional - we create a lot of products to make a difference in the community."

The businessman is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with ZGS Communications, and has served as a director with numerous companies including John Marshall Bank, the Community Broadcasters Association and the Independent Spanish Broadcasters Association.

Gordon also served as President of the Telemundo Station Group between 2009 and 2011, and has won numerous awards including Hispanic Business Person of the Year, Man of the Year for Small Business, the White House Media Achievement Award as well as five Emmys and two Tellys.