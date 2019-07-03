Ronald Gordon sets out ambitions for Hibs and says: ‘We need to start making progress’

Hibs new owner Ronald Gordon has insisted there should be no limit to the Easter Road club’s ambition, revealing the ultimate goal has to be winning the Premiership title.

However, the American businessman admitted he wasn’t naive enough to believe that’s a target which can be easily achieved, but claimed breaking Celtic’s current grip on the crown could only be good for Scottish football.

Accepting that he still has a lot to learn about the game in this country, Gordon – who made his move on Hibs after also looking at investing in clubs elsewhere in Scotland as well as England, Spain and the United States – nevertheless believes the Capital outfit can be taken onto a higher level.

Saying Hibs fans should be excited about this week’s change of ownership which ended Sir Tom Farmer’s 28 years in charge, Gordon said: “I don’t think there should be a limit to the ambition here.

“That is not to say that we can win the championship as it is not so easy, but we need to start making progress. It is a process of going to the next level and the next level after that.

“I don’t think you can go from A-Z without going through all the letters as you’ve got to go through all the letters. We need to do that.

“I am not saying we are too far away as the club is already in a great place, but getting to the top of the Scottish Premiership is a big ask. It is totally an ambition and it needs to be an ambition. I don’t think we should ever give up on that ambition.”

Although an obvious newcomer to Scottish football, Gordon was adamant that a more competitive league is badly needed, adding: “It would be great for Scottish football if that happened.

“I don’t know how we will do that yet as I am still learning. I don’t think it necessarily a good thing that a club like Celtic wins every year. It does not do the game any good.

“It’s great for Celtic and congratulations to them but I think it would be good for the game to have a more competitive league.

“It is not unusual in football, there are many countries in that there are two or three clubs who dominate and then you have the middle group.

“Hibs are very solid in the top half and I think we need to be in the top three every year, that has to be our goal.”