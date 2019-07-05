Ryan Moon handed second chance to win Hibs deal

Ryan Moon will get another chance to impress the Hibs coaching team when Paul Heckingbottom takes his side across the Forth to face Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker scored earlier this week as Hibs suffered a 3-2 loss at Gayfield in their first pre-season friendly against Arbroath.

The 22-year-old Moon, who has eight caps for South Africa, eclipsed fellow strikers Christian Doidge, Florian Kamberi and Oli Shaw - who all drew blanks on Wednesday night during their 45-minute cameos - with a powerful header from Stevie Mallan's cross in the closing moments of the match.

Head coach Heckingbottom has already added Christian Doidge from Forest Green Rovers to his attacking options, while the return from injury of Martin Boyle will also give Hibs an extra dimension in attack.

Kamberi and Shaw are also options in attack, while the Easter Road side haven't given up hope of re-signing Marc McNulty from Reading after a successful loan spell last season.