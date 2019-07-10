Ryan Moon: No Hibs deal for striker as South African international's trial period ends

Have your say

Ryan Moon is exploring other opportunities after the South African forward failed to win a deal with Hibs.







The eight-cap striker featured in all three of the Capital club's pre-season matches, scoring in the 3-2 loss at Arbroath after coming on as a half-time substitute.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom handed the former Kaizer Chiefs forward an extended trial period following his header against the Red Lichties, and Moon duly featured in the friendly wins against Dunfermline and Carlisle.

However, the 22-year-old won't be joining Heckingbottom's squad for the 2019/20 season.