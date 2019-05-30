Scott Allan adopts strict fitness regime to ensure peak condition for Hibs return

Scott Allan has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure he is in prime condition when he checks in at East Mains to kick off his third spell at Hibs next month.

Anticipation is high among the Easter Road support as the 27-year-old playmaker prepares to return to Edinburgh after agreeing a pre-contract in January. Allan will officially become a Hibs player this weekend when his deal at Celtic expires, and he is intent on hitting the ground running as he bids to get back on track following a frustrating year on the sidelines at Parkhead.

Despite not featuring at all for the Celtic first team under either Brendan Rodgers or Neil Lennon over the past season, Allan has been working hard to keep his fitness levels high, with the carrot of returning to Hibs, where he has played the best football of his career, helping him maintain his focus.

The former Dundee United player hasn’t missed a training session since returning to his parent club from Hibs last summer and has been doing additional fitness work with a personal trainer in Glasgow in order to compensate for his lack of game time since his last first-team match, which was Hibs’ memorable 5-5 draw with Rangers just over a year ago. In addition, Allan took up yoga in January to help ensure he would be in the best condition possible for his return to Easter Road.

According to those close to the midfielder, he is in the best shape of his career and counting the days until he gets the chance to start working under Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom when pre-season begins at East Mains on June 20.

Allan first joined Hibs five years ago and was a standout under Alan Stubbs in the Championship in the 2014/15 campaign before earning his move to Celtic on a four-year contract. His second spell at Easter Road was a loan stint in the second half of the 2017/18 season when he played a key role as Lennon led Hibs to one of their best seasons in the modern era. The midfielder, who has scored six goals in 57 appearances over his two spells at Easter Road, will return to the club on a three-year contract.