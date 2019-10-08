Scottish Football LIVE: Morelos tipped for Premier League move, Rangers set to battle Celtic for forward, Hibs loanee from Premiership rivals sparks speculation over future, starlet set for new Ibrox deal
Rangers and Celtic are battling it out at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with the Ibrox side holding a two-point advantage.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 10:42 am
They could also be set to beat their rivals to the signing of a talented forward from English club Bolton Wanderers. Meanwhile, a Hibs loanee has sparked speculation that his deal could be set to come to an end. All that and more in our live blog. Refresh or hit F5 for all the latest news, transfer speculation and more.