'Serie A baby!' - Ex-Hibs fans' favourite Liam Henderson wins promotion with Verona

Former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson will be plying his trade in Italy's top flight next season after Verona secured promotion to Serie A with a 3-2 aggregate win over Cittadella.







Verona were two goals down from the first leg but overturned the deficit in some style, winning 3-0 at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday night thanks to goals from Mattia Zaccagni, Samuel Di Carmine and Karim Laribi.



Cittadella had Luca Parodi and Federico Proia sent off in the last half hour.

Henderson only joined Verona last summer, after impressing during his first stint in Italy with Bari. He moved on when the Apulian outfit were declared bankrupt in July last year.

He made 29 appearances for I Gialloblu, scoring three and registering five assists.

The 23-year-old wrote on Twitter: "Serie A baby! What a day, what a team, god bless."

Images of Henderson with a Saltire flag wrapped around him were posted by the club's official Twitter account, with the caption: "We just love Scotland!"

Henderson becomes just the fourth Scot to play in Serie A, after Joe Jordan (AC Milan, 1981-83 and Hellas Verona 1983-84), Denis Law (Torino, 1061-62) and Graeme Souness (Sampdoria, 1984-86).

He remains a popular figure with Hibs fans, having helped the club to its historic Scottish Cup win over Rangers in 2016 while on loan from Celtic. Henderson's corner in the second minute of injury time led to David Gray's winner.