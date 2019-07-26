'Simply about blowing the cobwebs away': Journalists' predictions for Elgin City v Hibs

Our online team each give their predictions for the final match of Hibs' Betfred Cup group campaign as Paul Heckingbottom's men travel to Elgin City.

Anthony Brown: Hibs will hope their improved display against Arbroath on Tuesday is a sign that things are starting to click after a difficult start to the Betfred Cup campaign. Elgin are traditionally strong at home and made it difficult for Hearts at Borough Briggs two years ago so are unlikely to be pushovers in a tournament that is throwing up more than its fair share of upsets. Prediction: Elgin 1 Hibs 3

Hibs defeated Elgin City 4-0 in the Scottish Cup back in January.

Neil McGlade: After a sticky start to their Betfred Cup campaign, Hibs appear to have ironed out a few problems with an assured victory over Arbroath on Tuesday night. The Easter Road men attacked with much more purpose and were rewarded with goals. Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping that things are now beginning to fall into place. Elgin won't make it easy as they are still in the mix to qualify for the knock-out stages but Hibs will be eager to tie up top spot. Prediction: Hibs win

Mark Atkinson: Hibs put in a much-improved performance against Arbroath on Tuesday and they should take the momentum from that win up to Borough Briggs with them. Heckingbottom will no doubt rotate his players again, but regardless of his team’s composition, they should have too much for Elgin.

Patrick McPartlin: Heckingbottom is likely to again shuffle his pack for the trip to Borough Briggs, but I still think Hibs will have enough to get a straightforward win. The heat and unfamiliar pitch could have an effect on Hibs’ performance but as the Betfred Cup has progressed, the Easter Road side have looked fitter, sharper and more cohesive as a unit. They had numerous chances against Alloa and Arbroath that they didn’t take - could tonight be the match when it all clicks? Prediction: Hibs win

Craig Fowler: I'm really wracking my brain trying to think of something interesting to say about this other than "Hibs should have too much for Elgin blah, blah, blah". But I can't. So I'll say that Hibs, being a top flight club, will have too much for Elgin, a League Two club, and they will emerge victorious from this particular football match. There we go. Aren't you glad you read this entry? Prediction: Hibs win.

Joel Sked: The Hibees comfortable and assured win and performance against Arbroath suggested the listless displays against Stirling and Alloa were simply about blowing the cobwebs away. With that Hibs should see off Elgin without too much problem. We can reach into the cliches about it being a long trip, the plucky League Two side raising their game in front of the cameras, but the Highlanders have won just twice in the Betfred Cup group stages since it was introduced. This game is another chance for Heckingbottom to experiment or look ahead to St Mirren next week and play what he feel is his strongest side. Prediction: Hibs win

