Sir Alex Ferguson to be special guest at Pat Stanton's 75th birthday celebrations

What’s believed to be the biggest ever gathering of former Hibs players is to take place to mark Easter Road legend Pat Stanton’s 75th birthday - with Sir Alex Ferguson as a special guest.

The celebration will take place at the Usher Hall on Saturday, September 7, and will trace Stanton’s career as a player, from his early days with Bonnyrigg Rose, through his years with Hibs and on to Celtic, and his time in management.

The night of nostalgia will be split into two halves, the first about Stanton’s playing days - with many of his former team-mates, including those of Turnbull’s Tornadoes - and then as a manager, including an appearance from Manchester United great Sir Alex.

Stanton, who also won 16 Scotland caps, was Sir Alex’s assistant at Aberdeen before moving on to Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and, inevitably, at Easter Road. Gordon Strachan, Steve Archibald and Alex McLeish are among the many who crossed Stanton’s path throughout the years, who will also be there on the night.

Tickets priced £40, £30 and £20 are available from the Usher Hall box office or online at the venue’s website.