'Something positive for a change, we’re off to Hampden' - Hibs fans react to the 5-4 penalty shootout win at Rugby Park

It would appear it will take a lot more than a Betfred Cup quarter-final victory over Kilmarnock to convince Hibs fans Paul Heckingbottom is the right man to take the club forward.

@joshfairnie: “He still needs to go. Lottery of penalties can’t cover up a game where we have had 0 shots on target over 2 hours”

@Jackmcneill1875: “Think about it we will get destroyed in the semi as well so he will still be away it just means we have to suffer a bit longer but get a trip to Hampden out of it”

@_Liamm99: “Should punt him now if we want any chance of winning this semi final”

@fairgrieve_alex: “Something to cheer about at last”

@CraigccHealey: “Back at the wheel”

@LizHamilton26: “Well I never we’ve only gone and done it, we’ve only gone and played 120 minutes without conceding a goal – saved a pen and a semi final to boot yippee. Love my team”

@only1moyesy: “Great result after what was a s**t game and close shave with the penalties. Better than this is needed”

@hibslass1: “Something positive for a change, we’re off to Hampden. GGTTH”

@SWilson1991: “We all just going to pretend we played well tonight? That’s 4 games, 1 goal. Still not nearly good enough”

@John04407982: “Announce Hecky statue”