SPFL Fixtures: Hibs face a crunch deep mid-winter with six key games

December is already looking as if it could be a pivotal month in Hibs’ season with the players due to face Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers and Hearts in successive matches.

In all they have six matches crammed into that period, staring with a midweek trip away to Premiership newcomers Ross County before a visit from the Dons, a trip to Celtic Park, Rangers in Edinburgh, a Boxing Day outing at Tynecastle and, finally, Livingston away on December 29.

After such a hectic schedule, the club will no doubt welcome the winter break which follows, their next league game being Hamilton at home.

However, the focus of Paul Heckingbottom will be on the opening day of the season, Saturday, August 3, when St Mirren visit Easter Road before a journey along the M8 to take on Rangers at Ibrox the following weekend.

Unlike recent seasons, the first Edinburgh derby of the season will be quickly upon them, arch-rivals Hearts due to cross the city on September 21 with the Jambos back at Easter Road at the beginning of March.

Another date Hibs supporters will be marking in their diary will be the home game against Livingston on October 30, a chance to welcome the return of fans’ favourite Marvin Bartley who made the switch to the Tony Macaroni Arena following four seasons in a green and white shirt.

Hibs will have 17 matches at home and 16 away before the split, which takes place after a visit from Celtic next April 4 and should the top six be the same as last season they’d be due Killie, Aberdeen and Rangers at Easter Road thereafter which would give them a total of 20 home matches and only 18 on the road.

In that eventuality, Heckingbottom’s players could end up facing one of those three away for a third time.