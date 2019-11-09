St Johnstone 1 - 4 Hibs RECAP: Doidge grabs a hat-trick as Hibees run riot in Perth - Kewell is in the stands
A fantastic performance from Hibs as they hammered St Johnstone in Perth
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 11:03 am
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:07 pm
Hibs travel to McDiarmid Park seeking their first league win since defeating St Mirren on the opening day of the season. They face St Johnstone, who have won their last two, with the interim management trio of Eddie May, Grant Murray and Steven Whittaker. We will have all the latest updates, action and reaction from the match plus updates on the search for a new manager to replace the departed Paul Heckingbottom. Refresh or hit F5 for the latest updates.