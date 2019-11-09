St Johnstone v Hibs LIVE: Five changes from Celtic defeat, two up front, Mallan dropped, Ex-Liverpool star interested in Easter Road Job

Harry Kewell is interested in the Hibs job according to reports. Picture: Getty

Hibs travel to McDiarmid Park seeking their first league win since defeating St Mirren on the opening day of the season. They face St Johnstone, who have won their last two, with the interim management trio of Eddie May, Grant Murray and Steven Whittaker. We will have all the latest updates, action and reaction from the match plus updates on the search for a new manager to replace the departed Paul Heckingbottom. Refresh or hit F5 for the latest updates.