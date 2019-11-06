Steve Clarke 'sends message' to Hibs defender Ryan Porteous ahead of Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off

Ryan Porteous in action for Hibs - could he be in line for a Scotland call in 2020?

Scotland boss Steve Clarke appeared to drop a hint that Hibs defender Ryan Porteous could be in his plans for the Euro 2020 play-off, as he discussed his options for the upcoming double-header against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Speaking to the media about his defensive options in his 25-man squad, the former Kilmarnock manager - who is wanted by Stoke City as their new boss - smiled ruefully as he spoke of his "revolving centre backs."

"Two in, two out," he said. “I’ve got lots of centre backs if you look. Grant Hanley, John Souttar, David Bates, Craig Halkett – all out injured at the moment."

Clarke named Mikey Devlin of Aberdeen, Motherwell's Declan Gallagher and Scott McKenna and Liam Cooper of Aberdeen and Leeds United respectively in his squad, but appeared to suggest he could mix things up for next year's play-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Young Ryan Porteous is doing well at Hibs, although his team are maybe struggling a little bit.

"There's plenty of things can change over the next three or four months."

Porteous has already been capped at Under-19 and Under-21 levels for Scotland.

As well as the injured quartet, Rugby Park defender Stuart Findlay is also unavailable, the centre back sidelined with a hamstring tendon injury and facing three months out for club and country.

The Scotland boss also gave an update on his plans to fast-track Steven Caulker switch of allegiance from England to Scotland. The former Dundee defender is currently at Alanyaspor in Turkey, but has lost his place in the starting line-up with the team top of the Super Lig standings.