Stevie Mallan explains why Hibs’ style will suit Rangers’ Glenn Middleton

Stevie Mallan believes Hibs’ style of play will suit Glenn Middleton “to a tee” as the Rangers winger prepares to complete a season-long loan move to Easter Road.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom moved quickly to secure the signature of the Ibrox youngster after winger Martin Boyle was again ruled out for months by the need for a second operation this year on his knee.

Middleton will team up with Heckingbottom’s squad following tomorrow’s Premiership match between the clubs and Mallan, who played alongside him for Scotland Under-21 side, feels he’s an ideal replacement for Boyle.

The Hibs midfielder said: “Glenn’s a top-quality player and that’s great for us. Martin’s injury came as a shock. At the start of the season it was like getting a new player.

“The manager never got to work with him last season but I spoke to him a few times and he was buzzing with the way Martin was because he brings that pace and directness to the team. We missed that and needed it sometimes last year.

“But it’s good we have brought someone in so quickly and we’ll hopefully get the same from Glenn. He brings a lot of pace like Martin and a lot of quality. He has shown that when (Steven) Gerrard has picked him, he played a lot of games for them in the Europa League as well.

“So I think he’ll enjoy his time here because we play a lot of attacking football and that will suit him to a tee given the position he plays. I think he’ll settle in well with this team.”

On the deal, Heckingbottom said: “Both sides are relaxed about it. We just don’t want to put him in a poor position before the game on Sunday, so we’ll wait and see what happens next week.

“We’re speaking about a loan deal. He’s got pace, good one v one, an enthusiasm and he’s certainly got attributes that would help us.”