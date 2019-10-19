'Sucking the life out of being a Hibby' - Hibs fans react to 1-1 draw with Hamilton

Scott Allan only made the bench for Hibs against Hamilton. Pic: SNS

Stephen Sibbald: "In our 8 league matches, we have taken the lead in 5 of them but only won 1... we seriously lack character. Today wasn’t the worst we have been, but still obviously not good enough"

Hibs Talk Podcast: "Hibs have now gone 10 games without a win in 90 minutes, 8 games in the league without a win."

Chris Finnal: "Seems to be as soon as any opposition manager does something as simple as merely tell his team to try harder, it’s too much for Hibs to deal with and they fall to pieces."

Will Atkinson: "Another draw for @HibernianFC after being 1-0 up. Have tried to be patient with Heckingbottom - give him time I thought. But now think enough’s enough. He might be a good manager somewhere but he’s not one for Hibs. Time to gracefully bow out."

Stuart McClelland: "Heckingbottom could just spout the same thing he's said after every other game this season. There's not even anything really wrong with what he says; he's just uninspiring and insipid."

Lewis Shaw: "Not good enough. Time for Heckingbottom to step down. A club like Hibs should not find themselves 10th on 6 points. Absolutely appalling."

Freddie White: "Heckingbottom doing his best to get back to Barnsley. That line up is poor, i still think Hibs should win but no danger is that our strongest 11. Bench looks stronger than first 11."

Dean Brett: "Hecky isn’t to blame. Horgan sitter. What’s he meant to do about that..."

Rosscoe on Twitter: "Think I’ve reached the point where I have no words left for how bad Hibs are under Hecky. It’s brutal, horrible stuff that’s sucking the life out of being a Hibby."

Henderson to deliver on Twitter: "Hibs were absolutely shocking today. Need big performances and points soon or Hecky’s time is up."

Tommy Nicholson: "Hecky seems to he untouchable. Time to face facts hibs are in serious trouble."

Ian Toghill: "Hecky IS to blame. Couldn't make a decision to change a game...if he even tried. Wrong subs at wrong times."

The final word, however, goes to one fan who was delighted with something at the FOYS Stadium ...