'Take care of us': Hibs fans react to Ronald Gordon takeover of the club

Hibs are in the hands of new ownership after Ronald Gordon bought Sir Tom Farmer's stake in the club to become the majority shareholder, while chairman Rod Petrie has also stepped aside.

With the club's debt wiped out and further investment on the way, the fans were excited by the arrival of the American businessman on social media. Here is a selection of what was said...

Sir Tom Farmer shakes hands with Ron Gordon after the latter's takeover of the club was announced.

@Chrisfinn2703: "Don’t want to jump the gun here but move over Atleti, move over Dortmund for the football hipsters have a new team to support. Buzzing to see Hibs tops in Urban Outfitters."

@RobbieSinclair: "Cautiously optimistic about this takeover, as long as these three things don’t happen:

- increase in season ticket prices

- club name/colours changing

- moving from Easter Road

And if Ronald fancies turning the Famous Five Lower into safe standing, then we can play the star spangled banner before every game, for all I care."

@callum_kane: "Peruvian and a dug lover. Leith will be paradise to the boy."

@hibeesfamily: "Ron has spoken on Sky Sports, we are filling in the corners and putting in a cracking PA system, comfy seats for everyone and big screens, (he actually said he is making improvements) but we all know what Ron means."

@PeteDobosz: "Debt free, gives us £500,000 a year into the playing side and that’s before a 7 figure some of money gets invested? Petrie away as well... what a start to the day! Hope big Ron goes full on Footie Manager with the cheats on! Haha."

@edinspotlight: "Announce large green foam Hibee hands & decent hot dogs at ER please."

@GISALEGEND: "Definitely going to be interesting to see how this goes under new ownership, we as fans should be wary first as not sure what to expect, but at the same time an element of excitement too as what will the new ownership bring to the club."

@HibsNews1875: "A massive welcome to our new executive chairman, Ron Gordon!!! The futures bright, the futures green and white!!! #GGTTH"

@RJDonachy: “Mr. Ron Gordon,

Hibernian is not just a football club, it’s our family.

Easter Road is not just a football stadium, it’s our home.

Green and White flows through our veins.

Take care of us.

Since 1875 and for all eternity,

We Are Hibernian FC”

@CollinsDecs: “Clearly businessman Ron Gordon wanted to takeover a BIG club in Edinburgh hence why he chose #Hibs”

@phillippaulburns: “Counting down the hours until someone gets Ron Gordon tattooed on them with todays date. Won't be official until that happens.”

