'Take him out and we're bottom six': Hibs fans react to opening day win over St Mirren

Hibs fans react on social media after watching their side leave it late but ultimately pick up three points on opening day of the Ladbrokes Premiership season thanks to Scott Allan's late winner.

@simonneill69: "Still think we need an out and out striker to finish all these chances mon paul we got money spend a million or 2."

Scott Allan celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game.

@woodscallumuk: "A wins a win 3 points in the bag."

@BenCowan11: "We are 100% not done in the transfer market."

@DarrenNicholl1: "Relieved more than anything. Onto next week..."

@Kevhibs1875: "Take out him [Scott Allan] and we’re a bottom six team."

@RossiJannetta: "This was why he was brought back...to turn draws into wins!"

@Jamie_1103: "Release Doidge immediately."

@RobbieSincIair: "There are some s**** strikers that this applies to, but he [Christian Doidge] looks to be on a whole other level. Might still come good/effective á la Cosgrove, but he just looks so scared of the crowd."

@Sinclair1875: "His misses were dreadful but many will forget his assist for Allan’s goal, a first time thing of beauty."

@GISALEGEND: "For those saying release Doidge or this or that we have money, be realistic we've signed ample players & had to spend money to get them in the first place and the wages on top. Stop being so stupid, looking for a reaction, We got a win all that matters, want more of them."

@R11Loading: "Would like to apologise to Steven Whittaker, what a player what a performance. GOAT."