'There are good times ahead at Hibs' - Paul Heckingbottom speaks after Ronald Gordon takeover

Paul Heckingbottom has revealed he met with outgoing owner Sir Tom Farmer, as the Hibs head coach welcomed the arrival of US-based media tycoon Ronald Gordon as the club's new majority shareholder.

Lima-born Gordon was unveiled yesterday as the Easter Road side's new Executive Chairman and wasted no time in setting out his short-term and long-term hopes for the Capital club.

With Gordon firmly supportive of the existing executive leadership team and football management staff at Hibs, Heckingbottom wrote on social media: "It was a pleasure to spend some time with Sir Tom Farmer yesterday at the Hibs training centre.

"You can’t help but be inspired by a man who has done so much for his club and his community over such a long period of time.

"It was also a pleasure to meet Ron and his family.

"Even this early on he’s been so supportive. With everyone pulling in the one direction, there are good times ahead here."

Hibs face Arbroath at Gayfield this evening in the club's first pre-season friendly match - and the first game of the new regime, although Gordon is not expected to attend the match.