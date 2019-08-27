'There is good banter with the Hibs fans' - St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has say on celebrations aimed at Easter Road support

Not only did Hibs fans have to suffer seeing their side concede an injury-time equaliser to St Johnstone on Saturday but those in the Main Stand were treated to Saints boss Tommy Wright blowing kisses at them.

Tommy Wright celebrates in front of the Hibs support. Picture: SNS

Jason Kerr's late header to deny Paul Heckingbottom's side three points was met with delirium in the away technical area.

Wright, who has been under pressure after a difficult start to the season, turned to face the Hibs support before celebrating wildly with arms outstretched and kisses sent in the direction of despondent home fans.

The St Johnstone manager has revealed that it was just "good-natured banter" after getting a bit of stick from Hibees behind the dugout.

However, he did feel the wrath of his wife.

“I always enjoy games at Easter Road,” Wright told the Courier. “There is good banter with the Hibs fans.

“We have made a habit of last minute goals there and the celebrations are maybe a bit over the top because of that.

“I had a good celebration when we got the first equaliser but I got egg on my face when they scored again right away. You can imagine what the banter was like then from the fans behind me.

“It was just blowing kisses right at the end and I don’t think I upset anybody, apart from my wife, who phoned to ask what I was doing!

“It was just a bit of fun and their shouts had been good-natured all afternoon. I didn’t realise I had so many problems with loss of hair and my weight. I might have to reinvent myself.

“But I like to think you can have a laugh with opposition fans, as long as you don’t cross the line.”